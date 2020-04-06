No Contact Plant Pick Up National Website for Retailers Share Article Protect Consumers, Staff, and Jobs.

Protect Consumers, Staff, and Jobs.

PORTLAND, OR, USA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A No Contact Plant Pick Up National Website has been set up for plant and garden retailers to sell online. Now, Retailers can do No Contact Plant Pick Up Process versus shopping live in the store. The goal is to protect staff, consumers, and jobs; we need to keep businesses open, but we need to be safe about it.This new site provides any Plant Retailer an online storefront for live ordering, plant pick up and apps to manage the entire process. Retailers sign up online and can sync their existing POS system, or upload a file to populate their No Contact Plant Pick up Live Online Store. This includes taking payment by credit card and having the retailer paid directly for the sale.Retailers can take pictures on their phone and immediately upload inventory to the website to show hot new products, new assortments and more to offer for live ordering and plant pick up. Each Retailer gets a set of apps for scheduling pick up and automatic emailing to the consumer to schedule pick up. A picking app to be used when loading the customers’ vehicle. The No Contact website offers a retailer a complete solution while joining a National Campaign to Protect Consumers, Staff and Jobs.3 Important Website LinksNo Contact Plant Pick Up Website:Retailers can sign up here:Consumers can sign up their favorite plant retailer here: https://nocontactplantpickup.com/addmyfavoriteplace No Contact Plant Pick Up is a way for Retailers to succeed and to protect all of us.If you would like more information about this topic, please call 866-515-4904 X 3, or email sales@nocontactplantpickup.com.



