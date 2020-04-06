Yves Guillemot, Founder & CEO of Ubisoft S.A. invests in Franco-Nigerian startup Kwik Delivery

Yves Guillemot, Founder & CEO of French video games giant Ubisoft S.A. has invested in Franco-Nigeiran startup Africa Delivery Technologies SAS, who operated the Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery) platform in Nigeria.

The investment, part of Kwik's ongoing Series A round, aims to allow the company to scale up in Nigeria as delivery platforms have proven an essential link to Africa last-mile delivery supply chains in the current context.

About Kwik: Launched in Lagos, Nigeria, in June 2019, Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery) is an on-demand delivery platform focusing on the rich and diverse B2B and B2B2C market. It is developed and operated by French-Nigerian company Africa Delivery Technologies.



