Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLC announces that MBA Chelsea Hodl has Earned the Prestigious CFP® Credential

BELLINGHAM, WA, US, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Nancy Juetten, 425 641 5214, nancy@lifegoesonroadmap.com{Bellingham, WA – April 6, 2020) – At a time when fee-only fiduciary financial advisors are stepping into their finest hours to serve clients during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID 19 crisis, Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLC is proud to offer even deeper advisory capacity.Firm Principal Steve Juetten, CFPtoday announced that MBA Chelsea Hodl has earned the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional credential from the Certified Financial PlannerBoard of Standards.Hodl joins four other CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professionals at Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLC who provide fiduciary advice to clients who want to retire within ten years and have $1.5 million or more in investible assets. They all share in common a desire to make the most of their money and their lives as they prepare for an abundant retirement.“The training, study, and mastery required to earn the CFPdesignation takes years, and it’s been a pleasure to guide and support Chelsea to achieve this important milestone,” Steve Juetten said.“When I first decided to become a financial planner, I knew I wanted to earn the CFPmark as a way to set myself apart. After years of hard work, I’ve realized earning the CFPcertification is not the end goal, but a large stepping stone that will help me further my career and make an even bigger impact for clients, now more than ever,” Hodl said.Hodl has worked for the firm since 2016. Among her career highlights to date is serving as co-author to the Amazon #1 Best-Selling Book Smart Money Moves: Get on Track and Stay on Track Early in Your Career with These Tips, Hacks, and Strategies.Married to a retired member of the military and parent to two young boys, Hodl knows the impact that finances can have on a family. She’s also seen how the lack of financial planning affected her older relatives. She’s inspired to guide young families – especially military families – to start their financial lives on strong footing. Hodl works remotely in collaboration with the Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLC team from her Spokane home office in service to financial planning and investment management clients from across the United States of America.About Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLCSince 2002, Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLC has offered fiduciary advice to busy working professionals who want to take care of their money and have more time to do what they love. Five CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ PROFESSIONALS, including the newest CFPCertificant Chelsea Hodl, comprise this team that works virtually with clients across the United States of America.The team sells no products and takes no commissions.Seattle Magazine has awarded the firm a FIVE STAR WEALTH MANAGER honor for five years in a row based on client votes of satisfaction.Clients who join JPFP, LLC also benefit from the gift of the Life Goes On Roadmapsystem for personal financial information organization to help them organize their financial details and crucial documents before something random or crazy can stop them.To learn more about Juetten Personal Financial Planning, LLC, send email to wecare@finpath.com , call 425-373-9393, or visit the firm’s newly launched YouTube channel for market insights and answers to urgent questions that are coming up during these challenging times of COVID 19.



