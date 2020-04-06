Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Connected Car Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Connected Car Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Automotive Connected Car Platform market. This report focused on Automotive Connected Car Platform market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Cisco Jasper

AT&T

Microsoft

Airbiquity

Bright Box

AppDirect

Altran

Harman International

Intelligent Mechatronics Systems (IMS)

LG Electronics

NNG

Otonomo

TomTom

QNX

Qualcomm

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Major Type as follows:

Telematics

Infotainment

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Cisco Jasper

3.2 AT&T

3.3 Microsoft

3.4 Airbiquity

3.5 Bright Box

3.6 AppDirect

3.7 Altran

3.8 Harman International

3.9 Intelligent Mechatronics Systems (IMS)

3.10 LG Electronics

3.11 NNG

3.12 Otonomo

3.13 TomTom

3.14 QNX

3.15 Qualcomm

Continued….

