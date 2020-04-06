CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar Focused on Remote Learning

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, Reimagining Learning for Rapid Response , on Wednesday, May 6, at 2 p.m. EDT. Speakers include Christopher Lind, Global Learning leader at GE Healthcare, Beckie Anderson, Senior Advisor of L&D at Rio Tinto, and Doug Stephen, President, Learning division at CGS.



HCI’s “Reimagining Learning for Rapid Response” webinar, which is sponsored by CGS, outlines how L&D teams are being tasked with creating a scalable infrastructure resulting from current disruptions in business, including social distancing and integrating digital transformation. The discussion will include a focus on best practices for transitioning to virtual employee engagement strategies and technologies for remote work such as remote guidance, coaching (e.g., augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile and video) that attendees can immediately leverage in their Learning programs.

“In this current upheaval of business as we know it, moving to a completely remote workforce, L&D is tasked with rapidly ramping up with onboarding, training and engaging of employees,” said Stephen. “In this session, our panelists will discuss how best to provide engaging Learning programs to a dispersed workforce while ensuring company objectives are seamlessly measured and met.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning division serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential (virtual) shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

