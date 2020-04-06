BrightInsight Named 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Healthcare Industry for Second Year in Row

Built on Google Cloud Platform, the BrightInsight Platform supports and optimizes regulated drugs, devices and software through integrated data and actionable insights

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of a leading regulated Internet of Things (IoT) platform for biopharma and medtech, announced today that it has received the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for the Healthcare Industry. BrightInsight previously received the 2018 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for the Healthcare Industry, demonstrating its continued growth year over year.



BrightInsight was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping global biopharma and medtech customers build, scale and maintain regulated digital health offerings on its BrightInsight Platform. In partnership with Google Cloud , BrightInsight developed a highly differentiated change control process to maintain regulatory compliance and ensure that changes to the cloud platform do not affect BrightInsight customers' regulated intended uses.

The world’s top biopharma and medtech companies have selected BrightInsight to develop and host digital health devices, apps, algorithms and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at scale while maintaining compliance with privacy, security, regulatory and quality requirements across the globe. BrightInsight has shown tremendous traction with leading biopharma companies including a recent announcement of a global digital health partnership with AstraZeneca.

“We are proud to once again be named Technology Partner of the Year for the Healthcare Industry,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “This award celebrates Google Cloud and BrightInsight’s unique ability to help our joint customers scale their regulated digital health projects across regions and products in a compliant manner.”

“We’re pleased to recognize BrightInsight as Google Cloud’s Technology Partner of the Year for the Healthcare Industry,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Through our close partnership, BrightInsight is helping medical technology and biopharma organizations scale their digital health initiatives in areas like IoT and analytics, securely and quickly on Google Cloud while maintaining regulatory compliance.”

Committed to the highest quality standards, BrightInsight, Inc. is ISO13485:2016 certified and its software development lifecycle process conforms to IEC 62304. From a security perspective, the BrightInsight Platform is HITRUST CSF® v9.1 Certified and HITRUST Certified of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to manage risk, improve security posture and meet compliance requirements. The Platform is also ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. To support our commitment to the utmost privacy standards, the BrightInsight Platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant and certified under both the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield frameworks. The BrightInsight Platform has also achieved the French HDS (“Hébergeur de Données de Santé”) certification, validating that BrightInsight ensures data confidentiality, integrity, and availability for biopharma and medtech customers.

In addition to the 2018 and 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for the Healthcare Industry, the BrightInsight Platform was selected as the “ Best IoT Healthcare Platform ” in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, was featured as the cover story for CIO Review Magazine’s “ 20 Most Promising Biotech Solution Providers 2019 ," and was included in The Journal of mHealth's “ 2020 Global Digital Health 100 ”.

ABOUT BRIGHTINSIGHT, INC.

BrightInsight provides the leading global regulated Internet of Things (IoT) platform for biopharma and medtech. Every line of code of our BrightInsight Platform is built under a Quality Management System to support and optimize regulated drugs, devices and software through integrated data and actionable insights. The Platform can enable our customers to drive increased patient adherence and engagement across therapeutic areas, with active projects in diabetes, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, obesity, hematology and more. The BrightInsight™ Platform uses software and services to capture, transmit and analyze data from CE-marked and FDA-regulated medical devices, combination products, apps and Software as a Medical Device, in compliance with global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. Deployed as a managed service, the platform accelerates time to market for biopharma and medtech companies, reduces the cost of implementation and maintenance versus a custom solution, and scales across products and global markets. For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , our blog , Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

Media & Press

Jamie Burgess

1.831.915.0295

jamie.burgess@brightinsight.com



