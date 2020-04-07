Social Media Channels Keep People Connected To South Carolina's Hammock Coast

The Hammock Coast is home to some of America's most acclaimed beaches

GEORGETOWN, SC, US, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the travel industry to a halt, but fans of South Carolina’s Hammock Coast can stay connected to their favorite destination during the shutdown.The Hammock Coast is comprised of six coastal communities in Georgetown County, S.C. - Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Andrews - and the destination’s increasingly popular social media channels will provide aspirational content and keep vacationers up-to-date on the latest news surrounding the area.-- The Hammock Coast Facebook page shares news, keeping fans informed of any travel advisories that impact the area, and, of course, pictures, stories and videos regarding the people, places and attractions that have made Georgetown County so popular.-- Instagram is a photocentric application that is perfect to showcase the stunning, natural beauty of the Hammock Coast. While the rest of America is dreaming of their next vacation, the Hammock Coast IG page is providing followers with a real-time look at the beaches, gardens and outdoor activities people love.-- Twitter is where news goes to break, and the Hammock Coast account is no different, though there is a healthy dose of photography and the ability to share Georgetown County content created by others.-- The “old-fashioned” way of keeping tabs on a destination - via its website - is as helpful as ever. Vacationers can go to HammockCoastSC.com to enjoy much of the content that is available on social media, in addition to providing a one-stop link to the area’s various accommodations properties and abundant attractions.“We certainly understand people aren’t traveling right now, but dreams of a vacation can serve as a welcome distraction during times of trouble,” said Mark A. Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to diminish the beauty of the Hammock Coast, and we hope the sharing of that beauty through photographs, video and stories will help provide people comfort during a period of great uncertainty.”For more information, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com About South Carolina’s Hammock CoastGeorgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.Georgetown, named one of America's Best Coastal Small Towns two years in a row, offers an abundance of accommodations for guests, including hotels and cozy bed and breakfasts. Georgetown marinas welcome boaters from around the globe. For details specifically about Georgetown, visit www.DiscoverGeorgetownSC.com For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com



