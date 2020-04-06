Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market To Garner $1.73 Billion By 2023

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorder which require the use of drug delivery systems, rise in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and increase in number of developments made by key players in drug delivery system market have augmented the growth of pharmaceutical drug delivery market. By route of administration, the oral drug delivery system lion’s share in 2018. On the other hand, by application the cancer segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest growth rate.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market accounted for $1200 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $1733 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorder which require the use of drug delivery systems, surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide, and rise in number of developments made by key players in drug delivery system market boosted the growth of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. However, rise in number of drug recalls and drug failures hampers the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6467

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, application, and region. Based on route of administration, it is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, topical drug delivery, and others. The oral drug delivery system held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. In addition, the same segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the market is fragmented into cancer, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The cancer segment dominated the market, contributing to 12% of the total market share in 2018. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.3% in between 2019 to 2026.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period. However, the market across North America dominated in 2016, contributing to more than two-fifth of the total market share.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6467

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Becton, Dickinson And Company, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, 3M Company, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Medical Device Outsourcing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Vaccines Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.