Tints of Nature Expands Retail Outreach of Organic, Healthier Hair Color in the United States

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More nature. Fewer chemicals.

That is what Tints of Nature – Simply Healthier Hair Color offers.

“We developed Tints of Nature to give women not only healthier hair but beautiful, salon-level results,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature now plans to bring its natural and organic hair color system to the entire United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market

Tints of Nature, however, is a different type of company with a noble mission to develop organic and healthier hair products that are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

“We do not test our products on animals. We do not use any animal by-products,” said Perfitt, who started the company in the early 1990s. “We have grown our brand in the United Kingdom and now plan to offer Tints of Nature to American consumers.”

Perfitt was a lone visionary when he first developed Tints of Nature in the 1990s.

Today, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, natural, and organic products are no longer niche brands. They have moved into the mainstream. Studies show an increasing number of women are buying vegan-beauty products even though many of them are not vegan.

“When we started, we were all alone. From the beginning, we cared about the environmental impact of our products.” Perfitt said. “Today, more consumers want natural organic products that are ethically developed, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.”

Perfitt said Tints of Nature contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“We offer a high-quality alternative to conventional chemical hair color and care products. Tints of Nature was the first ammonia-free hair color product in the United Kingdom,” he added.

“We use plant-based ingredients. Tints of Nature only uses ethically-sourced ingredients from responsible suppliers. We want to give people healthier, high-performing alternatives without the need for harsh chemicals, and which haven’t hurt animals or our planet.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Amazon .

