Global Insect Repellent Market to Garner $9.61 billion by 2026: AMR

Increase in consumer awareness about insect-borne diseases and different government initiatives for lowering down the ill-effects of insects drive the growth of the global insect repellent market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position and dominance during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global insect repellent market generated $5.64 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $9.61 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints,& opportunities, key investment pockets, market size &projections, key segments, competitive landscape, and business performance.

Increase in consumer awareness about insect-borne diseases and different government initiatives for lowering down the ill-effects of insectsdrive the growth of the global insect repellent market. However, availability of toxic chemicals including DEETin mosquito repellent products restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for herb-based repellents and creation of commercial repellent products that include plant-based ingredients would offer new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5595

On the basis of insect type, the mosquito segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increasein government initiatives and product manufacturers for creating awareness regarding mosquito repellent products in rural localities. On the other hand, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of product type, the vaporizers segment held the highest market share of the global insect repellent market in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2026. However, the spray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The same region is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report also discusses segments including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5595

Being the major developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, China and India are having sanitation concerns, thereby giving rise to breeding of insect and boosting the sale of insect repellant product.

Key market players analyzed in the report are Enesis Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Johnson and Johnson, Quantum Health, Spectrum Brands, Himalaya Herbals, Jyothi Labs, Dabur International, Swayer Ltd., and The Godrej Company.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.