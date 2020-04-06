Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will be Held in Virtual Format

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s management and shareholders.

The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual format only. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. In order to attend the Annual Meeting, shareholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/CHDN prior to the deadline of April 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the registration process, shareholders will be able to submit questions and upon completion, will receive an email with a link to access the virtual meeting site and information regarding voting during the meeting. A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format (the “Notice”) is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, shareholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about the Company can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Investor Contact: Nick Zangari

(502) 394-1157

Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com Media Contact: Tonya Abeln

(502) 386-1742

Tonya.Abeln@kyderby.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.