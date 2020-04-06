Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with Hip-Hop Mogul and Wellness Guru Russell Simmons

/EIN News/ -- Touchpoint platform connecting fans and brands while promoting wellness in new ways during COVID-19 pandemic



Touchpoint app allows fans to participate in live stream yoga, meditation and spiritual well-being classes from the safety of home

MIAMI, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Russell Simmons and Rush GDAS LLC to utilize the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices. The Touchpoint app provides subscribers the ability to view live stream content hosted by their favorite celebrities and elite influencers that use the platform.

The GDAS Fitness app will provide subscribers the ability to live stream classes hosted by Russell and a team of elite instructors in yoga, meditation and spiritual well-being that use the platform. The app will also provide access to class schedules and descriptions, as well as original merchandise. Russell and the instructors will live stream or record classes and upload to the app, providing users access to content anytime and anywhere. The fitness application will be available for download on any iOS or Android device via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “We are extremely excited to have entered into a licensing agreement with Russell and Rush GDAS to produce their fitness app utilizing our Touchpoint platform. Importantly, the Touchpoint app is helping celebrities and fans connect in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. With fitness centers around the world closed due to health concerns, the Touchpoint app provides users the ability to stream live and recorded interactive content from their favorite celebrities, which users can view from the safety and convenience of home. We look forward to building upon this relationship with Russell and his team as we continue to serve our customers.”

Simmons says that he discovered yoga in 1994 and has practiced it every day since, extolling the virtues of his healthy and balanced lifestyle to everyone from Oprah to Ellen DeGeneres. He has written extensively on the topic and it is pervasive in every part of his life. Simmons is a firm believer in the value of Transcendental Meditation and has supported initiatives to introduce meditation to children in the name of peace. He looks forward to inspiring others to adopt a yoga and meditation lifestyle from the comfort of their homes.

