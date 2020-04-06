Blink Charging Unveils First to Market Portable Emergency Electric Vehicle Charger

/EIN News/ -- Reliable, cost-effective charging station provides mobility and assists with emergency roadside relief for EV drivers



Miami Beach, FL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the launch and immediate availability of its innovative new mobile EV charging station. The reliable, cost-effective, portable, and mobile EV charger is designed to provide roadside assistance to Blink members and EV drivers anywhere they may be.

“This new mobile charger is tremendously innovative, and I’m excited for our Blink members and all EV drivers to experience its ability to help them when they need a charge the most,” shared Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blink. “Roadside assistance companies, insurance companies, auto manufacturers, and even credit card companies offer their members, customers, and cardholders roadside services. The Blink mobile EV charging station provides yet another valuable emergency service for its members and all EV drivers. This product reaffirms to our members and investors that Blink is developing the infrastructure needed to benefit the large number of EVs hitting the streets, while also helping to offset concerns surrounding range-anxiety for prospective EV drivers.”

The free-standing mobile EV charging station supports 240-volt AC charging and provides up to 9.6kW of charge. At this charging rate, the simple plug-in charging unit can deliver up to 1 mile of charge per minute, allowing drivers to quickly reach the nearest charging station or their homes. The unit is compatible with all-electric vehicles, including all Tesla models. The self-contained EV charger does not require installation and can be purchased in either a networked or non-networked configuration. The non-networked configuration allows roadside assistance companies the opportunity to provide the EV charge as a part of their standard services. The networked configuration enables EV drivers to charge through their Blink account or pay for the electricity received.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING



Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment that has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of its charging locations worldwide. The Company’s principal line of products and services is its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes a proprietary cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships to rollout adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multi-family residences and condos, workplace locations, healthcare/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information please visit: https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com



Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com



Attachment

Blink Charging Co. Emergency Electric Vehicle Charger



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.