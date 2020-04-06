I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at April Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, and ROCKVILLE, MD., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced its participation in the following conferences in April. Management presentation details are as follows:



Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director

For more information, please visit: https://troutaccess.com/investor.php/c/Solebury_Trout_Virtual_Global_Healthcare_Conference

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 9:20 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Presenters: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one meetings: April 14, 2020

For more information, please contact conferences@needhamco.com or your Needham representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company’s mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab’s innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company’s Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in China and the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, CFO

E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Investor Inquiries:

Burns McClellan, Inc. (Americas and Europe)

Steve Klass

E-mail: sklass@burnsmc.com

Office line: +1 212 213 0006

The Piacente Group, Inc. (Asia)

Emilie Wu

E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com

Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

Media Inquiries (Americas and Europe):

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

E-mail: rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Office line: +1 212 213 0006



