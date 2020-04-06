Atopic Dermatitis Market Valuation to Approach US$ 19 Bn by 2027; Biologics Continue to Provide a Major Thrust, Finds a New Fact.MR Study

Niche players in atopic dermatitis market must accelerate research and development activities to create new pharmaceutical drugs aimed at treating different skin ailments.

Global atopic dermatitis market is poised for astounding growth at approximately 24.1% CAGR during the projection period (2020-2027). Millions of people continue to be affected by debilitating skin ailments which in turn escalates the development of new pharmaceutical drugs. Fact.MR projects the revenue pool of atopic dermatitis market to exceed US$ 19 Bn by 2027 end.

“Growing prevalence of dermatological disorders is contributing to the growth of atopic dermatitis market. Manufacturers across the globe are expediting the research and development of novel pipeline drugs. Convenience, affordability, and availability of therapeutic drugs are ascribed for robust market growth,” concludes Fact.MR.

Atopic Dermatitis Market – Key Findings

PDE 4 inhibitors and biologics drugs account for leading share in atopic dermatitis market.

Retail pharmacies will remain the prominent distribution channel over the projection period.

North America atopic dermatitis market will maintain its regional hegemony through 2027.

Europe will account for 1/3rd of revenue share in the global atopic dermatitis market.

Atopic Dermatitis Market – Key Driving Factors

Extensive R&D undertakings continue to supplement the growth of atopic dermatitis market.

Consumers’ increased affordability for various treatments will support the market growth through 2027.

Greater market penetration is ascribed for exploding atopic dermatitis market in developed regions such as North America.

Well-established healthcare facilities, supportive medical reimbursement policies are favoring the growth of atopic dermatitis market in Europe.

Atopic Dermatitis Market – Key Restraints

Underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure is hampering the market growth in developing countries.

Consolidated market structure presents significant challenges for new entrants in atopic dermatitis market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LEO Pharma A/S, Pfizer Inc., and Mylan N.V. These players hold the majority share in the global atopic dermatitis market. The aforementioned companies prioritize research and development to develop new pharmaceutical drugs. This remains the key growth-oriented strategy of market players. For instance, Sanofi Genzyme developed DUPIXNET, a new Biologics drug which reduces itching and cures skin lesions. In addition, Pfizer Inc. introduced PDE 4 inhibitors aimed at treating different skin diseases such as Eczema.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the atopic dermatitis market. The study provides compelling insights on the atopic dermatitis market on the basis of drug class (corticosteroids, PDE 4 inhibitors, biologics, skin barrier emollients, and CNI immunosuppressant), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) across five regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

