mPower Brands Inc. Launches FinTech “Financial Branding” Platform for Publicly Traded Companies on the US Stock Markets - mPower Brands provides the Platform to keep Investors Informed

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPower Brands Inc.(“mPower Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Proprietary FinTech “Financial Branding” - Advertising and Marketing Platform.



CEO/Founder Christopher Martinez stated, “The developers and I have been working on this Platform for over a year and are excited to start assisting Public Companies with a FinTech solution for Financial Advertising and Marketing.”

What is “Financial Branding?”

There are thousands of Public Companies and IPO’s listing every day the Markets are open.

We all know the stock symbols of many large companies and the ones we follow, but don’t know about a major percentage of small to mid-cap companies that have minimal exposure.

A major percentage of small to mid-cap companies don’t get a lot of attention and would greatly benefit from the mPower Brands Financial Branding Platform, targeting Investors and branding the financial information located on the Client website, increasing exposure and creating Data.

In addition, mPower Brands provides a customizable Dashboard to track analytics in real time.

“Nothing like the mPower Brands Platform has every been available to small and mid-cap companies,” Martinez said.

For further information regarding the Company, please visit:

https://mPowerBrands.com

About mPower Brands Inc.

mPower Brands consists of Financial Industry Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Google Developers and former Advertising Executives. Over the last ten years Marketing and Advertising Tools have come a long way. We have built a platform to assist Public Companies with maximizing Press Release and Financial Data visibility.

There are many Public Companies doing great things and creating amazing technologies. mPower Brands enables the Client to maximize exposure at the same time minimizing the costs. We are a FinTech Financial Branding Marketing and Advertising Company that will help your Public Company gain the attention from Investors it deserves.

For further information, please contact:

mPower Brands Inc.

Christopher Martinez Founder & CEO

+1(303)-941-6125

https://mpowerbrands.com/contact/

cjm@mPowerBrands.com

www.mPowerBrands.com



