The Facts Speak Loudly: the TECNO CAMON 15 Premier Broke A New Guinness World Record™ Title of Largest Flip Book

Recently, TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) released its new camera phone, the CAMON 15 series through an online launch event. This is Africa’s first online product launch, and TECNO unveiled its brand-new CAMON 15 series with a SONY camera and the trademarked TAIVOS™ technology.

In this launch, TECNO debuted largest flip book Guinness World Records™ Title, entirely composed of photos shot on the TECNO CAMON 15 Premier. The flip book covers an area of 299.26 square meter in total, with 4.676 square meters for a single page, which is the newest Guinness World Records title of largest flip book. Although the photos are shot by a smartphone camera of TECNO CAMON 15 Premier, the details of the images are very vivid and clear even in such a gigantic flip book, as beautiful as photos shot by professional photographers.

The CAMON 15 is equipped with a powerful 64MP SONY camera, which is the leading global mobile photography trend. With the 64MP SONY camera, even after zooming in on a picture with 8x zoom, every detail is perfectly captured and shown. The vividness of the photography has upgraded by 68% from past models. Click the shutter to capture beautiful views and unforgettable memories, you will find that every detail is displayed purely and clearly. The four pixels were combined into a 1.6micron megapixel to create high-quality night shots. The large 1/2” sensor captures more light at night, producing a photo that is brighter with less visual noise.

When you put this technical foundation together with a super-wide angle 115-degree field of vision and algorithms that reduce noise and boost clarity, you have a mobile camera you can count on for crystal-clear images that can scale to extreme dimensions without compromising detail – Guinness World Records Title-breaking dimensions, in fact.

People were surprised at the near-cinematic display when TECNO’s next-gen photographic capabilities came to life on 2.17*2.15 meters pages. However, you will be even more impressed by what you discover right on the CAMON 15 Premier’s 6.6-inch tempered-glass screen.



