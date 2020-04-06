There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,533 in the last 365 days.

Africa’s professional cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, is launching the ‘Be Moved’ campaign

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/affJ--YhL_s

More information: https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africas-professional-cycling-team-ntt-pro-cycling-is-launching-the-be-moved-campaign?lang=en

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.