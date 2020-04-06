Africa’s professional cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, is launching the ‘Be Moved’ campaign
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/affJ--YhL_s
More information: https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africas-professional-cycling-team-ntt-pro-cycling-is-launching-the-be-moved-campaign?lang=en
