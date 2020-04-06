Teachers Turn to Tutoring to Help Families During COVID-19 Quarantine

New partnership between Kelly® Education and Moonlighting offers resource for students learning from home

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 100,000 U.S. public and private schools closed or providing e-learning classes during the COVID-19 health crisis, families across the country are seeking new ways to support and continue their children’s K-12 learning process. In recognition of this need, Kelly Education , a leading provider of teaching talent, has stepped in to help families by connecting them to a talented pool of teachers serving as virtual tutors. Kelly is making this possible through a unique partnership with Moonlighting , a leading freelance platform focused on helping independent workers.

While helping parents find much-needed instructional support, the partnership will also help Kelly Education teachers earn income while schools remain closed. As part of its commitment to helping people find work during challenging times, Moonlighting is waiving all fees for teachers using its services.

“Families are turning to alternative resources on how to navigate what has quickly become the new normal in their homes,” said Nicola Soares, senior vice president of Kelly Education. “With our vast experience in substitute teaching, Kelly is uniquely able to offer parents access to experienced and passionate tutors in subjects spanning language arts, math, and social studies.”



“The goal of our partnership is to quickly connect parents with quality teachers,” said Moonlighting CEO & co-founder, Jeff Tennery. “We also want to help teachers earn money to lessen the impact of income lost as schools remain closed. What we’re doing with Kelly is consistent with our philanthropic mission of helping Americans impacted by Coronavirus-related closures and suspensions find work.”

Teacher and tutor matches happen on the Moonlighting platform. The process is quick and easy:



Families create and post a tutor request, specifying criteria such as topics, grade level, and hourly rates. Based on criteria entered, Moonlighting shows teacher profiles relevant to the parent’s needs. Parents review the results, identify who they would like to hire, and pay online after the tutoring assignment is complete.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for tutors is high across the nation. Currently, there are more than 20,000 tutoring requests on Moonlighting’s platform, with many new profiles from Kelly substitutes in place to fulfill these requests.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education is moving education forward. As a specialty service of Kelly®, a global talent company that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work, we’re passionate about connecting talent to opportunity at every level from pre-K to college. Each year, more than four million classrooms across 39 states are filled by a Kelly Education teacher or professor. Visit www.kellyeducation.com for more information.

About Moonlighting

Moonlighting’s “Freelance as a Solution” (FaaS) platform empowers people to create and build their own personal business, earn extra money and hire talented professionals quickly and affordably. Freelancers, consultants, contractors, and small businesses can hire or be hired directly from mobile devices and access a suite of banking, investment, tax, accounting, insurance, and legal tools to power their own personal business. With a blockchain supported foundation for security and credentialing, Moonlighting provides a full turnkey solution with a suite of tools to empower millions of independent workers and recruiters worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.moonlighting.com .

Media Contact

Anna Schryver

Kelly Education

608.225.5476

anna.schryver@kellyservices.com



