The New York Times Company and Verizon Are Offering 14 Million High School Students Free Access to Times Journalism

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Times Company and Verizon today joined forces to offer all students and teachers in high schools within the U.S. free digital access to NYTimes.com. With students across the country impacted by school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, this partnership will help to keep them educated, informed and connected.



In a letter to readers, Times Company C.E.O. Mark Thompson and Verizon C.E.O. Hans Vestberg wrote:

“This effort builds on a recent commitment by Verizon and The New York Times to bring Times reporting to Title I schools across the nation. And it’s grounded in a belief that quality journalism can support student learning during these turbulent and uncertain times.

From April 6 to July 6, students and teachers will be able to access Times journalism online. This means that even while studying remotely, students will have deeply reported, expert journalism at their fingertips - from international issues to arts and culture to science, politics and more.

This is a difficult moment. The New York Times and Verizon are committed to helping students stay informed and engaged with each other and the world around them.”

This announcement expands on Verizon and New York Times’s commitment to provide free access to more than seven million Title 1 students and teachers - including all schools within the Verizon Innovative Learning program. Millions of students and teachers have already signed up for these resources for use in classrooms and at home in cities and states across the country.

Verizon has been prioritizing digital inclusion since 2014. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free 1:1 devices, free internet access and a technology-driven curriculum to some of the country’s most under-resourced students. With schools closed and remote learning in place, Verizon is supporting the over 100,000 students and teachers within the program by tripling their data allowances, from 10GB/month to 30GB/month through June 30.

Founded in 1998 to expand on The New York Times’s mission to help people understand the world they live in, The Learning Network gives people the tools they need to teach and learn with curated educational content such as writing prompts, news quizzes and student contests - all based on Times articles, photos, videos, illustrations and graphs. Materials also include a special coronavirus resource collection for students, updated daily during this crisis.

To learn more about how schools can participate, please visit nytimes.com/highschoolaccess .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at @NYTimesPR.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Emily Vicker

emily.vicker@verizon.com

The New York Times Company:

Angela Ran He

angela@nytimes.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.