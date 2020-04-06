E-Commerce 2020 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

E-Commerce Market

E-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

• Amazon.Com Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Jd.Com Inc.

• Walmart Inc.

• Aramex

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• FedEx

• UPS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Apparel and accessories

Electronic and media

Food and personal care

Furniture and appliances

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points of Global E-Commerce Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by E-Commerce Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Apparel and accessories

1.5.3 Electronic and media

1.5.4 Food and personal care

1.5.5 Furniture and appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.







