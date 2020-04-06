STIFEL NAMED INVESTMENT BANK OF THE YEAR BY MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS MAGAZINE

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has been named Investment Bank of the Year by Mergers & Acquisitions magazine. Stifel was singled out for its significant growth and outstanding achievement in middle-market M&A activity in 2019.

Stifel recorded its 24th straight year of record net revenues last year. Investment banking revenues exceeded $817 million, up 15% from the previous year, and the most in company history. Stifel’s long-term strategy of diversifying its investment banking business was a key factor in 2019’s record results as the firm generated meaningful contributions from its traditional M&A practice as well as from restructuring (Miller Buckfire) and fund placement (Eaton Partners).

Editors noted that Stifel made significant investments in its advisory business, adding talented individuals, deepening industry and product coverage, and expanding its geographic footprint.

“2019 was a landmark year for us, marked by a healthy mix of organic growth and accretive acquisitions,” said Brad Raymond, Global Head of Investment Banking at Stifel. “We are extremely proud to be recognized as Investment Bank of the Year by Mergers & Acquisitions, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a trusted partner to our clients, especially during these challenging times.”

Stifel’s 2019 acquisition of Mooreland Partners doubled the overall size of the firm’s technology investment banking practice and enhanced its presence in Europe and Silicon Valley. Additional acquisitions included GMP Capital’s capital markets business, MainFirst Bank, B&F Capital Markets, George K. Baum & Company, and First Empire.

In 2019, Stifel also launched new coverage for Cannabis, Business Services, and Media & Telecom, and extended its investment banking franchise into new geographies including Canada, China, Germany, Israel, Korea, and Japan.

As a part of the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, Stifel launched its inaugural Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) summit in 2019, which brought together associates and industry leaders. Stifel currently serves as a sponsor for the Financial Women’s Association.

The firm is also dedicated to supporting the communities in which it operates. As part of its response to the current COVID-19 crisis, Stifel is supporting Direct Relief , which is working to help source and supply protective equipment and other items to medical workers, and World Central Kitchen , an organization dedicated to helping get fresh meals to those in need.

Read Mergers & Acquisitions’ full write-up of Stifel here .

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com



