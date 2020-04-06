Social Media Users Are Up to 7.8x More Likely to Have Increased Alcohol Consumption During “Stay-at-Home” Mandate

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, published “Coronavirus Impacts on Alcohol & Social Media Consumption” today. The U.S. consumer study examines the impacts of COVID-19 “Stay-at-Home” orders among those of legal drinking age who have indicated that they drink alcohol. The special report builds on the groundbreaking consumer research IZEA published as the Coronavirus pandemic began to take hold of American consumers in late March.



IZEA fielded the study between March 30, 2020 and April 1, 2020, as many new “Stay-at-Home” orders were going into effect in the United States. Of the respondents, 93% indicated that they were either under government orders to stay at home or had made the decision to voluntarily stay at home. However, only 19.4% indicated that they haven’t left their home at all. The majority of those who participated in the study (66%) said that while “confined to their home,” they have left their house for items they viewed as “essential.”

The report further examines the impact that household confinement due to COVID-19 is having on alcohol consumption and how that specifically correlates to individual social media platforms. The study aims to inform, educate, and assist decision makers in the alcohol industry that must adapt to a changing environment and continue to operate their businesses. Results are based on the responses from 552 U.S. Internet users ages 21+ who self-identify as alcohol consumers.

Key Statistics for Coronavirus Impacts on Alcohol Consumption Include:

In their first 1-3 days of confinement, 47% of respondents say that their beer consumption has increased, followed by wine at 37%, and spirits at 30%.

33% of males say they are consuming more beer since Coronavirus has impacted their life vs. 19% of females.

44% of consumers ages 21-29 say they are drinking more wine vs. 25% of those surveyed of all adults 21+.

Key Statistics for Coronavirus Impacts on Social Media Consumption Include:

61% of social media users surveyed say their social media usage has increased since being confined to their home - with and 31% stating it has significantly increased.

66% say their usage of Facebook has increased, 7% say it has decreased.

64% say their usage of YouTube has increased, 7% say it has decreased.

63% say their usage of Instagram has increased, 4% say it has decreased.

Key Statistics for Social Media Impacts on Alcohol Consumption Include:

54% of TikTok users say they are drinking more beer since being confined to their home for Coronavirus, as opposed to 8% of those who don’t use any form of Social Media.

Instagram users are 4.3x more likely to have increased their consumption of spirits vs. those who do not use Instagram.

43% of Twitch users say they have participated in an online "Happy Hour" since being impacted by Coronavirus, as opposed to 1.4% of those who don’t use any form of Social Media.

“While many bars, restaurants, and venues are currently closed, consumers are still eager to connect and socialize with each other during this challenging period,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “People are turning to online platforms to reimagine the real-world social experiences that they can no longer safely enjoy in-person. The proliferation of online “Happy Hours” have offered a temporary substitute to traditional gatherings of friends, family, and co-workers. In an effort to keep connected, people are participating in events from birthdays to weddings through the lens of their smart phones.”

“Not only has social media usage increased, alcohol consumption among those that use social media has also increased,” commented Murphy. “We see the potential for large alcohol companies such as Constellation Brands, Diageo, Heineken, Sazerac, and AB InBev among others to connect with end consumers, particularly millennials, in a more intimate way. Over 16% of social media users say they have already ordered alcohol and used delivery, curbside pickup, or drive thru since the Coronavirus impacted their life - and 44% say they are considering using it. We expect to see a large increase in alcohol pickup and delivery, and as a result, many alcohol brands will enter a consumers’ homes for their first time ever during the stay-at-home period -- and possibly even win over new consumers.”

Social media users are up to five times more likely to have experience ordering alcohol online vs. those that do not use social media. Of those surveyed, 64.1% of Twitch users, 52.7% of TikTok users, and 28.1% of Instagram users indicated that they had online alcohol ordering experience. That compares with just 12.2% of consumers who do not use social media at all.

