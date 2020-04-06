Jacada To Offer Easy-to-Launch Customer Service Automation Solutions for Contact Centers Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic 

Jacada is providing customer service automation solutions to boost the productivity of the new and growing work-at-home contact center workforce. As greater demands are being placed on customer service and fewer experienced agents are available, our technology boosts call deflection rates and NPS drastically

“Today, customer operations leaders across industries are responding to changing customer interaction patterns. The unexpected increase in demand for customer service has hit contact centers at a time when the customer service workforce is at a reduced capacity due to work-at-home constraints and the unfortunate case of agents falling ill due to the coronavirus”.

“As customers expect businesses to serve them with empathy and clarity, the need for agility within the customer operation has never been greater”, said Yochai Rozenblat, CEO, Jacada.

“Our customer service automation solutions harmonize and elevate existing contact center systems to provide the agility businesses need to be able to pivot in times of crisis,” he added.

Contact center leaders can select from a host of customer service automation solutions offered on Jacada Interact, a low code automation platform recognized by leading analysts such as Gartner, Everest and HFS Research.

Jacada has included the following automation solutions in its timely offer based on feedback from its clients who have been successfully combatting high call volumes and empowering the shifting customer service workforce during the crisis.

Guide your Customers: Engage callers instead of asking them to wait for the next available representative. During times of high anxiety, customers are seeking greater levels of empathy and guidance, not offered by contact centers that ask callers to go the website, simply schedule a callback, or worse wait on hold. Jacada is seeing record demand for Visual IVR (VIVR) across industry verticals, with some clients seeing more than 300% increase in usage, as contact centers seek better ways to guide callers in the wake of high call volumes. Visual IVR works with existing contact center and IVR platforms and can be set up within 24 hours. We are making this offer to encourage every call center in crisis to try a demo .



“Most automation solutions can be launched within 24 hours. Remember, automation doesn’t always require integration to your back-end systems. Even in cases where integration is required, Jacada’s CSRPA, Customer Service Robotic Process Automation, can be used to quickly overcome any integration hurdles as well,” said Yochai Rozenblat.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, companies need to deliver a consistent and differentiated customer experience, now more than ever. Jacada recently held a webinar entitled, How To Combat High Call Volume During Times of High Anxiety. You can watch the webinar featuring demos and best practices here .

Learn more about how you can start guiding your customers and employees using customer service automation within 24 hours. Sign up for a free trial or contact us directly.

About Jacada

Jacada is a global leader in customer service automation delivering intelligent self-service and workforce engagement management solutions for enterprise clients. Using a #CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada’s contact center solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA. With our low-code automation and AI hub, we create a collaborative experience between customers, employees, and robots.

Contact:

Nicolette Beard

nbeard@jacada.com

