NYSE: SEE Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Sealed Air Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Merit Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Sealed Air’s business, operations, and financial condition. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that Sealed Air’s deduction of $1.49 billion in connection with a settlement of asbestos liabilities was indefensible and done for the improper purpose of artificially inflating Sealed Air’s financial results; that Sealed Air had switched auditors pursuant to a conflicted and improper process and in order to help facilitate defendants’ efforts to engage in accounting fraud; and that Sealed Air had artificially inflated its earnings, cash flows, and operating income between November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018.



On March 19, 2020, the court issued an order with a modified schedule for further proceedings in the case. The court set certain deadlines, such as for the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint and for the defendants to respond to such complaint.



Those who purchased Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



