Taylor Adhesives Introduces Innovative BIM Tools for Building Professionals Through BIMsmith Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Dalton, GA, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Adhesives, a manufacturer of innovative adhesive solutions for the flooring industry, has announced a new suite of digital tools for Building Information Modeling (BIM) as a result of its partnership with BIMsmith, the leading product research platform for building professionals.

The new Taylor digital tools include a full library of downloadable BIM files with which architects, contractors and other building professionals can include Taylor product data in their digital building plans. As a result of the partnership, building professionals can also design custom BIM flooring assemblies with Taylor products using the free BIMsmith Forge® configurator, allowing for rapid design with BIM data from multiple brands.

In addition to making 3D modeling easier for the architectural community, BIM tools make it possible for building professionals to execute complex performance and sustainability analysis, setting the stage for more informed decisions throughout the design process.

“Building Information Modeling represents a major shift in technology for the broader construction industry,” said Paul Murfin, president of Taylor. “Taylor is proud to be at the heart of the innovation taking place to improve the entire process, from design to implementation.”

“Taylor Adhesives is an excellent example of what it looks like to combine product performance and sustainability through technology,” said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. “We’re thrilled to have Taylor on the BIMsmith platform.”

The new suite of Taylor Adhesives BIM tools can be found at www.tayloradhesives.com/bim-library and www.bimsmith.com/taylor.

About Taylor Adhesives

Taylor Adhesives was founded in 1977 by W.F. Taylor and is part of the Meridian Adhesives Group since 2018. The company is based in Dalton, Georgia, with manufacturing, technology and training in Dalton, Georgia and manufacturing in Fontana, California. Taylor makes a complete line of adhesives for resilient, wood and carpet flooring; as well as moisture mitigation coatings and other specialty products. Many of the company’s products are CRI Green Label Plus, FloorScore and Greenguard certified and are listed in Mindful Materials. Taylor Adhesives is also a major supplier to many of the flooring industry’s top brands. Visit TaylorAdhesives.com

About BIMsmith®

BIMsmith, the leading cloud-based building product discovery and selection platform, cultivates global business-to-business relationships between building industry professionals and building product manufacturers. Through direct integration of real product data into the BIM workflow, BIMsmith continues to shape the future of building science technology, placing its clients at the forefront of BIM innovation while addressing the true needs of industry professionals. Learn more about BIMsmith at www.bimsmith.com.

Paul Friederichsen Taylor Adhesives 404.642.3357 paul@brandbizinc.com



