Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to 2020 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Being recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the fifth consecutive year is a gratifying reflection of the success we are having in supporting terrific professionals as they leverage our global expertise to help clients with their most significant challenges and opportunities.”

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following sectors and functional areas:

Automotive





Construction & Infrastructure





Finance & Risk Management





Financial Institutions





Internet, Media & Entertainment





IT, Technology





IT, Strategy





Legal & Litigation





Mergers & Acquisitions





Operations





Organization





Other Industrial Goods





Strategy





Supply Chain Management

To compile its list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, Forbes worked with analytics company Statista to survey 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who had worked with the consultancies over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend firms based on performance across predetermined sectors and functional areas.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

