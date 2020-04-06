Africa - COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 6 April 2020 9:00a.m

Total number positive cases in #Africa 9,198.

51 countries 414 deaths 813 recovery cases by Region

#AfricaPrepares #FactsNotFear

African Union Member States (51) reporting COVID-19 cases (9,198), deaths (414), and recoveries (813) by region:

Central (917 cases; 33 deaths; 30 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (650; 9; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (45; 5; 2), DRC (161; 18; 5), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (24; 1; 1).

Eastern (778; 16; 28): Djibouti (59; 0; 9), Eritrea (29; 0; 0), Ethiopia (43; 2; 4), Kenya (142; 4; 4), Madagascar (72; 0; 0), Mauritius (227; 7; 0), Rwanda (104; 0; 4), Seychelles (10; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), South Sudan (1; 0; 0), Sudan (12; 2; 3), Tanzania (20; 1; 3), Uganda (52; 0; 0).

Northern (4,043; 298; 420): Algeria (1,251; 130; 90), Egypt (1,173; 78; 247), Libya (18; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (1021; 70; 76), Tunisia (574; 18; 5).

Southern (1,756; 16; 53): Angola (8; 2; 0), Botswana (6; 1; 0), Eswatini (9; 0; 1), Malawi (4; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 1), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (1,655; 11; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 3), Zimbabwe (9; 1; 0).

Western (1,707; 51; 282): Benin (22; 0; 5), Burkina Faso (345; 17; 90), Cape Verde (6; 1; 0), Côte d'Ivoire (245; 1; 25), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (214; 5; 3), Guinea (111; 0; 5), Guinea-Bissau (18; 0; 0), Liberia (13; 3; 3), Mali (41; 3; 1), Niger (184; 10; 13), Nigeria (232; 5; 33), Senegal (222; 2; 82), Sierra Leone (6; 0; 0), Togo (44; 3; 20).



