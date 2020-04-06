Smile Direct Club Provides Dental Community Tools to Maintain Patient Contact During Social Distancing

Company’s leading teledentistry platform available to all dentists to keep practices open for remote care

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced it is opening its proprietary teledentistry platform to any licensed dentist or orthodontist in the United States to help them communicate with their patients while their physical offices are closed or limited to emergency procedures. As the American Dental Association and state dental boards and associations mandate the postponement of all non-essential dentist appointments and procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of the SmileDirectClub teledentistry platform will allow dentists and orthodontists to communicate with and treat their patients remotely.



SmileDirectClub is making available its telehealth app with video and live chat capabilities so that dental professionals may conduct follow-up care and manage contact with patients remotely, decreasing risk of exposure to disease. All dentists and Orthodontists will be able to use this teledentistry platform free of charge to communicate with their patients. SmileDirectClub is also distributing complementary medical-grade 3D printed face shields so that providers have the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for emergency in-office care.

“Many dental practices have closed during this pandemic. As a pioneer in the telehealth space, our teledentistry platform empowers dentists and orthodontists to manage contact with and treatment of their patients remotely, which is key to everyone’s safety right now,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer. “As a company built on doctor-directed remote dental care, we feel a responsibility to support dental professionals so that they can continue to manage patient care during this time. We are well positioned to offer our resources and telehealth expertise to support these doctors and give them the tools necessary to continue business operations while keeping everyone safe in the comfort of their own homes.”

To assist the dental community in getting back on its feet post COVID-19, SmileDirectClub is also opening its referral network, offering dentists the opportunity to connect with new patients needing ongoing regular dental care before, during or after clear aligner therapy. Since its founding in 2014, SmileDirectClub’s network of licensed dentists and orthodontists have provided clear aligner therapy treatment for more than 1,000,000 Club Members. For more information about SmileDIrectClub’s telehealth platform and referral network, visit SmileDirectClub.com/Teledentistry .

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com .

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com



