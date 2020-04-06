GBT Tokenize Corp is developing qTerm, an Intelligent Vital Signs Measuring Device – Patent Filed

Measures your Temperature, Heartrate and Blood Pressure and Transmit Readings to Your Smart Phone

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions, announced today the beginning of its development of an intelligent human vital signs device, suggested named qTerm.



This development will be conducted together with Tokenize-It, S.A. through the previously announced joint venture, GBT Tokenize Corp. The platform is an expansion of the existing license agreement with GBT Tokenize Corp., which provided GBT Tokenize Corp. with an exclusive territory of California to develop certain of the Company’s technology. As the nature of the platform cannot be restricted only to California, the Company’s joint venture GBT Tokenize Corp. will be compensated with additional two hundred million shares of the Company to strengthen its funding, subject to board approval. A provisional patent application for the qTerm Medical Device was filed on March 30, 2020 with the USPTO. The application has been assigned serial number 63001564.

It is intended for the qTerm to include temperature and optical sensors for rapid measurement of human vital signs like temperature, heart rate and blood pressure (systolic/diastolic). The device will include an onboard computer, Bluetooth radio, an autonomous power management system and an AI (Artificial Intelligence) components. qTerm, when fully developed, will be measuring vital signs and alerting the user of any abnormalities in real time.

GBT plans to create two versions of the device. One version will be a standalone device with its own LCD display, monitoring and alert system. A second version, which reports through a mobile app, using Bluetooth to transmit all vital data to a mobile app that will be available on both iOS and Android. The system is designed to include intelligent circuitry and software that, with the user's permission, can build a worldwide thermal map, identifying locations of "HOT SPOTS" of users with high temperatures, and alerting the user, if desired, to avoid these locations.

"As part of our efforts to move forward into the medical field, we started the design of a smart device to assist with rapid measurement and reporting of body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "We intend for the device to be enclosed in a compact case and will be easy and intuitive to use. The system will include GPS technology. We will embed our AI technology to enable the rapid measurement of accurate vital signs in real time. In case of abnormalities like high body temperature or heart rate, the system can provide an audible and visual alert.

“We believe that such an intelligent medical device can be very useful for people at all ages in order to achieve a high quality, healthy life. Furthermore, we believe the qLIFE can become a personal "health watcher", alerting users about any abnormalities in order to seek medical help. We are excited to being our contribution to the world's heath improvement efforts especially during the world's current pandemic."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

