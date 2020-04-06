Plus Therapeutics Donates Personal Protective Equipment to Scripps Health to Confront COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), today announced that it is donating personal protective equipment to San Diego’s Scripps Health for distribution to its front-line doctors, nurses and other health-care practitioners caring for patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Company said that it has tapped its own medical supplies to deliver 250 surgical face masks directly to Scripps Health, which has an immediate and critical need for the protective gear for its health care professionals. Scripps Health is a private, nonprofit integrated health care system in San Diego. Plus Therapeutics has had a longtime presence in San Diego.

“As a company dedicated to health care, we recognize the need to assist the Scripps Health medical community, which is going above and beyond the call of duty right now,” said Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “The COVID-19 pandemic has few precedents in modern times, but we understand that defeating this virus requires the support of medical professionals and first responders at leading institutions like Scripps Health.”



About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on making a positive impact on patients’ lives and adding value to the healthcare system. We are a publicly-traded company on Nasdaq ( PSTV , an abbreviation of ‘POSITIVE’) with our headquarters in Austin, Texas and GMP-validated manufacturing facilities in San Antonio, Texas. The location of our operations provides us with many potential strategic advantages, including proximity to world-class cancer institutions and researchers and the ability to qualify and apply for funding through the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, or CPRIT.

We have two lead drug product candidates in our pipeline, RNL™ and DocePLUS™, being developed in the U.S. by a dedicated and energetic team of biologists, chemists, engineers, physicians, and other professionals. This diverse and experienced team is using our proprietary and versatile nanotechnology platform to reformulate and deliver approved chemotherapeutics and widely-used radiotherapeutics to provide meaningful benefits to patients and healthcare providers. The platform also serves as the foundation and affords us the opportunity in the future to develop additional drugs for rare cancers. More information may be found at www.plustherapeutics.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate and similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as will, should, would, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements about: the Company’s potential to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers; the Company’s potential to develop drug candidates currently in its product pipeline; and the Company’s potential to develop additional drugs outside of its current pipeline. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of additional material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that the Company is not able to successfully develop product candidates that can leverage the U.S. FDA’s accelerated regulatory pathways; and the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Andrew Sims

VP – Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations

Phone: +1.619.333.4150

Email: ir@plustherapeutics.com

Website: plustherapeutics.com



