Myriad Receives Reimbursement for the BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System in Japan for Patients with Breast or Ovarian Cancer Associated with HBOC

SALT LAKE CITY, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that it has received reimbursement and launched the BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System (i.e., "BRACAnalysis") in Japan to help physicians determine which people affected with breast and ovarian cancer have Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) syndrome and qualify for additional diagnostic and medical management. BRACAnalysis previously was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in November 2019 for this indication.

“We are excited that the BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System is now available to assess HBOC risk in people with breast and ovarian cancer,” said Seigo Nakamura, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Division of Breast Surgical Oncology and Director, Breast Center of Showa University Hospital in Tokyo and president of the Japanese Organization of Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (JOHBOC). “Our goal is to use the BRACAnalysis test to identify patients with BRCA mutations who may need more advanced diagnostic and medical care.”

Effective immediately, physicians can order the BRACAnalysis test for affected patients who meet the genetic testing criteria defined by JOHBOC including:

Presence of BRCA1 or BRCA2 pathogenic mutations in family members. Individual has breast cancer and meets any of the following: Breast cancer under 45,

Triple-negative breast cancer aged 60 or younger,

Two or more primary breast cancers,

One or more third-degree relatives with breast or ovarian cancer.

Individual has ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. Male breast cancer. Tumor tissue profiling tests that suggest retention of BRCA1 or BRCA2 germline pathogenic mutation if cancer eligibility criteria for companion diagnosis for PARP inhibitor are met.

Myriad estimates that more than 25,000 people in Japan currently meet the testing criteria, and the company has partnered with SRL Inc., a subsidiary of Miraca Group, to commercialize the BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan.

“BRACAnalysis is the gold standard for germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 testing worldwide,” said Raymond Francot, executive vice president of International Operations, Myriad Genetics. “We are excited to collaborate with our commercial partners to ensure that BRACAnalysis is widely accessible to patients in Japan.”

Today’s announcement follows two prior regulatory approvals for the BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan. In February 2019, BRACAnalysis was approved as a companion diagnostic for Lynparza® (olaparib) in women with ovarian cancer, and in March 2018, it was approved as a companion diagnostic for Lynparza in patients with metastatic inoperable or recurrent breast cancer.

About the BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System

BRACAnalysis is a diagnostic system that classifies a patient’s clinically significant variants (DNA sequence variations) in the germline BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Variants are classified into one of the five categories; “Deleterious,” “Suspected Deleterious,” “Variant of Uncertain Significance,” “Favor Polymorphism,” or “Polymorphism.” Once the classification is completed, the results are sent to medical personnel in Japan for determining diagnostic and therapeutic patient management decisions.

About SRL

Since the establishment in 1970, SRL, Inc., a member of the Miraca Group, Japan-based leading healthcare group, has been providing comprehensive testing services as the largest commercial clinical laboratory in Japan. SRL carries out nearly 400,000,000 tests per year, covering a wide range of testing services including general/emergency testing, esoteric/research testing, companion diagnostics tests, genomic analysis, and etc. For more information, please visit https://www.srl-group.co.jp/english/ .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

