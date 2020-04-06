Tower Semiconductor to Hold an Online Webinar on Company’s Leading Power Management Technology Addressing Market Trends and Requirements for Extended Power and High Voltage Applications

/EIN News/ --



The free online webinar will review current and future Power Management ICs market needs in the 48V ecosystem such as EV/HEV, green energy, high power computing and robotics

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 6, 2020 –Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced it will hold a free one hour-long webinar on April 21, 2020 to discuss "Leading Power Management Technology Addressing Market Trends and Requirements for Extended Power and High Voltages Applications”. The webinar will review current and future market trends related to extended power and high voltage requirements serving applications in the 48V ecosystem such as EV/HEV, green energy, high power computing and robotics, while addressing its technological needs and challenges, and will present Tower’s leading power management platform solutions.

The webinar will provide an overview of the recent Power Management design and process developments, required device capabilities, performance, limitations, and technology roadmap. It is designed for system architects and system designers, IC designers and IC marketing executives.

Scheduled for: April 21st, 2020 at 16:00 pm Israel time / 15:00 pm CET, requires advanced registration.

Presenter: Erez Sarig, Director of Power Management Business Development & Marketing.

For registration and additional details, please visit here.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor’s focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

