REMSleep Holdings (OTC Pink: RMSL) Eliminates Convertible Toxic Debt from its Balance Sheet

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmergingGrowth.com, a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies, reports on Remsleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMSL)

Elimination of Toxic Debt from its balance sheet

Flagship product DeltaWave now available for pre order

RemSleep Holdings (OTC Pink: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patents, the elimination of toxic convertible debt from its balance sheet.

RemSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: RMSL) has eliminated the first two out of three convertible notes totaling almost $250,000.00 from its balance sheet. The notes were scheduled to come due on April 15, 2020.

Remsleep plans to have the last of these notes eliminated from its balance sheet prior to it becoming eligible for conversion into the common stock which could be sold into the market.

In October of 2019, RemSleep Holdings sold convertible debt in the form of three different notes to three different investors to raise capital required to take its flagship product, the DeltaWave CPAP mask to market. The notes were scheduled to come due on April 15, 2020, at which time, the debt holders would have had an option to convert their debt into, up to, and potentially over a combined 14.7% of the outstanding shares of RemSleep Holdings, Inc. and sell those shares into the market without any restriction.

Tom Wood, CEO of RemSleep Holdings, Inc. commented, “We have always put the best interest of our shareholders first and we are excited that we have the ability to pay off these notes prior to any conversion that could ultimately hurt the company’s shareholders and its valuation.”

RemSleep’s groundbreaking DeltaWave CPAP mask is currently available for pre-order on the company’s website. (https://remsleep.com/product/deltawave/)

As you can see by the daily chart, RemSleep Holdings (OTC Pink: RMSL) has been trading in a range between .0055 and .008 for the past 8 trading sessions.

The stock has had a history of following up tight ranges with 200% plus gains.

About REMSleep Holdiongs, Inc. https://remsleep.com

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patents. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market demand and be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking Statements.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or “SEC” on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov).

About EmergingGrowth.com

EmergingGrowth.com is a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies. Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets due to, among other reasons, trading price or market capitalization. We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long- term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. Through our parent Company, we also have the ability to facilitate road shows to present your products and services to the most influential investment banks in the space.

All information contained herein as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive. All material is for informational purposes only, is only the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. This report is not without bias. EmergingGrowth.com has motivation by means of either self-marketing or EmergingGrowth.com has been compensated by or for a company or companies discussed in this article. EmergingGrowth.com has been compensated twenty thousand three hundred fifty dollars in consideration for its work with RemSleep Holdings, Inc. through the date this was published. EmergingGrowth.com may or may not receive additional compensation, details about which can be found in our full disclosure, which can be found here, https://emerginggrowth.com/7675-68375/. You can easily lose money investing in highly speculative small cap stocks like the ones mentioned within. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed within. When EmergingGrowth.com is long shares it will sell those shares. In addition, please make sure you read and understand the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and the Disclosure posted on the EmergingGrowth.com





