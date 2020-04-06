Emergent BioSolutions Appoints Nina DeLorenzo as Senior Vice President of Global Public Affairs

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the appointment of Nina DeLorenzo to the position of senior vice president for global public affairs. DeLorenzo will oversee external relations, corporate communications, advocacy, and corporate social responsibility. She will be responsible for developing and leading the company’s global public affairs strategy and providing strategic communications counsel to the executive management team.



Robert G. Kramer Sr., president and chief executive officer at Emergent BioSolutions, stated, “On behalf of the management team, I am pleased to welcome Nina to Emergent. Her deep bench of public affairs and public policy experience uniquely qualify her for this critical role, and we look forward to both her leadership and strategic counsel during a pivotal time for our company. As we continue in pursuit of our vision to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, I am confident that her wide range of expertise will strengthen our position as a trusted leader in the public health space.”

“I am thrilled to join the Emergent team, especially at this critical time, where our mission—to protect and enhance life—is front and center in the fight against COVID-19,” said DeLorenzo. “Emergent’s longstanding track record of success, enabling the U.S. government and others to address our nation’s public health threats provides a real and very relevant opportunity to strengthen its public footprint, and I am proud to join this important effort.”

DeLorenzo has 25 years of experience in public affairs, government affairs, and communications in the public and private sectors. She most recently served as chief of staff, external affairs at Sanofi in Paris, France. Her prior experience includes government affairs, communications, and public policy roles at AbbVie, Pfizer Inc, Schering-Plough Corp. (now Merck), and at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). DeLorenzo served in the administration of President George W. Bush at the White House Coalition Information Center and at the U.S. Department of State. Prior to this, she held roles in government and on political campaigns.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information visit www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Kieffer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

240-631-3391

KiefferL@ebsi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.