Domestic Beauty Appliance Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Domestic beauty appliances are used for hairdressing, makeup, and other body care applications. The use of domestic appliances for the beauty and care of the face, body or hair has been increasing for the past many years. These appliances are mostly used by women but the recent trends show the growth of domestic beauty appliances among men. The use of domestic appliances has been rising owing to the advanced technological innovations in the appliances market. These appliances are easy to use and provide good care and quality at the applied places.

The domestic beauty appliances like hairdressers, foot massagers, heating pads, etc. are some beauty appliances that help to ease the consumer’s lifestyle. As the disposable incomes of the customers are increasing, the electric and battery-operated domestic beauty appliances are in great demand. The growing aging population, the awareness among the consumers related to health and skincare and body care has increased in the past few years which is escalating the growth of the domestic beauty appliances market and growing the global competitive landscape.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4421121-global-domestic-beauty-appliance-market-growth-2019-2024

The report on the global domestic beauty appliances studies and analyses the market growth, opportunities, risks and challenges faced by the key players and the whole global market. The emerging trends and the impact on the present and future developments of the domestic beauty appliances market have also been discussed in the report. The report also understands the key factors that are influencing the growth potential and industry-specific challenges faced by the key players for the forecast year until 2024.

Key Players :

Panasonic

Carol Cole Company Inc

TESCOM

Home Skinovations Ltd

P & G

Tria Beauty, Inc

Helen of Troy

Loreal SA

Conair Corporation

Philips

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Dyson

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the market segmentation by product type, the domestic beauty appliances can be categorized into Hair Removal Appliances, Hair Styling appliances, and many others. The Hair Styling Appliances like hair irons, hairbrushes, hairdryers, etc. are used to enhance and style the hair, to keep the hair smooth and provide various hairstyling types for the customers. And on the basis of the market segmentation by applications, the domestic beauty appliances can be categorized as online sales, speciality store, supermarkets and so on. The breakdown data has been provided from the period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period is up to 2024.

Regional Overview

Countries like Brazil, China, Japan, Canada, United States, Germany, France, Spain, UK, Australia, Italy, Russia, Egypt, India, Korea, Mexico, Israel, Turkey, South Africa and other regions like Africa and GCC countries are the major hubs for the growth and popularity of domestic beauty appliances. The competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the global domestic beauty appliances market are all studied and mentioned in the report. Some of the factors like the lack of durability and reliability in the local company products have been a reason hampering the growth of the domestic beauty appliances market.

Industry News

Meanwhile, Panasonic has announced that it will be launching its hair care products in the Australian market by introducing two rose-gold hair dryers- the EH-NA98 and EH-NA65. UrbanClap, a startup company will be shutting its non-core business like wedding services and photography and will be focusing on only two categories, beauty, and home.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4421121-global-domestic-beauty-appliance-market-growth-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.