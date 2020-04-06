TRI POINTE GROUP TO HOLD 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS VIRTUALLY

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced that due to the outbreak and emerging public health impact of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the declared states of national and local emergency (including by the State of California) and the issuance by authorities of orders limiting the right of persons to gather outside of their homes within the State of California, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the Company’s partners, stockholders and communities, the Company will host its annual meeting of stockholders in a virtual meeting format only beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. While stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting physically, the annual meeting has been designed to provide stockholders with the same opportunities to participate in the virtual meeting as they would have had at an in-person meeting.



The live audio webcast of the annual meeting will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Online access to the audio webcast will open one hour prior to the start of the annual meeting to allow time for stockholders to log-in and test their device’s audio system. The Company encourages stockholders to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time.

To be admitted to the annual meeting, stockholders may visit https://web.lumiagm.com/207556636 and enter their 11-digit control number and the meeting password. The password for the meeting is tph2020. As described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting previously distributed, if you were a holder of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 3, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, or hold a “legal proxy” for the meeting provided by your bank, broker or other nominee, you are entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. Using your 11-digit control number, stockholders may vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered stockholders, your 11-digit control number can be found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability you received previously.

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee, you must register in advance to attend the annual meeting. To register, you must submit proof of your “legal proxy” obtained from your bank, broker or nominee reflecting your Company holdings, along with your name and email address, to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to (718) 765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Obtaining a “legal proxy” may take several days and stockholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 15, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC of your registration. Once registered, you may participate in and vote at the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you encounter any difficulty accessing the virtual meeting, please visit https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for assistance.

Beginning one hour prior to, and during, the annual meeting, you can view the agenda and rules of procedure for the annual meeting, and submit questions, at https://web.lumiagm.com/207556636. After the business portion of the annual meeting concludes and the meeting is adjourned, the Company will hold a Q&A session during which it intends to answer all questions submitted during the meeting that are pertinent to the Company and the items being brought before the stockholder vote at the annual meeting, as time permits and in accordance with the rules of procedure for the annual meeting.

Information on how to obtain access to the list of stockholders of record entitled to vote at the annual meeting for any purpose germane to the meeting will be available beginning ten days prior to the meeting on the Company’s website at www.TriPointeGroup.com in the Resources—Annual Meeting Information section of the Investors webpage. Stockholders submitting any such request will be asked to include their control number.

Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, the Company urges you to vote your shares promptly and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com .

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; raw material and labor prices and availability; oil and other energy prices; the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effect of weather, including the re-occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: Chris Martin, TRI Pointe Group Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com , 310-437-0045 Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations InvestorRelations@TRIPointeGroup.com , 949-478-8696



