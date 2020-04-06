CBD Unlimited Provides Quarterly Update and Reports Record Revenues

/EIN News/ -- Nasdaq Interview with Jane King



CAVE CREEK, AZ, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to provide a quarterly update on its operations and announce that its latest interview with Jane King is now publicly available.

The full interview may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyNHlved1Gw

The Company generated over a million in quarterly sales, which illustrates an accelerated growth curve year-over-year. The Company landed a million-dollar deal in its second quarter and is pleased to recognize the revenues this quarter.

First Quarter FY2020 Milestones and Highlights:

Announced the acquisition of Kush, Inc., a media driven entity specializing in building brands through ecommerce, strategic marketing, and networking

Appointed Daniel S. Brandwein, D.P.M., F.A.C.F.A.S. and Alcohol/beverage marketing expert Peter Governale to the Company’s Board of Directors

Launched its first phase of product testing for the company’s new equine CBD product line, TrailRMix™

Unveiled new products at ECRM 2020 by launching its new Value-line, along with CBD-infused chocolates and honey sticks

CBD Unlimited’s CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis, re-joined Jane King to provide an update on the Company’s market store expansion, national and international growth strategy, subscription model, product suite update and its rapidly growing e-commerce platform. Natural food stores, grocery chains, and big-box pharmacies are reordering CBD Unlimited’s innovative product line of scientifically formulated CBD enhanced topicals.

“During this unprecedented time, we hope that everyone is continuing to focus on their long-term health and wellness. During this quarter, we achieved impressive sales and orders directly related to our market store expansion strategy. We forecast that CBD Unlimited will again hit its year-end goal of 20,000 stores roughly 2-5 months early. In addition, our revamped e-commerce website now allows online shoppers to locate the nearest store that carries CBD Unlimited products as well as order online,” commented CBD Unlimited’s Chief Executive Office and Chairman, Todd Davis.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

