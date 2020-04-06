Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market to Exhibit 7.5% CAGR; High Incidence of Hypertension to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the CRRT Market Research Report are NIPRO Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Medtronic plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Toray Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Medical Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market is set to be positively impacted by rising technological advancements by renowned acute therapy manufacturers to offer enhanced dialysis care worldwide. Also, the expansion of extracorporeal therapies taking place in the ICU would affect the market positively. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Systems, and Consumables), By Modality (Slow continuous ultra-filtration {SCUF}, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration {CVVH}, Continuous Venovenous Haemodialysis {CVVHD}, and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration {CVVHDF), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the CRRT market size was USD 845.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 1,502.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market-102547





Highlights of the Report:

Elaborate information regarding the continuous renal replacement therapy market trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights on all the regions and factors propelling growth in them.

List of the segments present in the market.

Significant strategies followed by reputed companies to gain competitive edge.

In-depth data about the growth drivers and obstacles that the market would come across in the near future.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market-102547





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Augment Growth

The number of aging population is growing day by day across the globe. It is leading to a rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes. Such masses are at high risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI). The International Diabetes Federation (DFU) published an article that mentions that approximately 463 million people were living with diabetes in 2019. But, this number is likely to surge by the end of 2030 and would go up to 578 million. That is why, various government and private agencies are conducting awareness campaigns to educate the masses regarding the occurrence of AKI, as well as measures to undertake for the management of this disease. These factors are likely to boost the CRRT market growth in the coming years. However, CRRT is an expensive procedure. This factor may obstruct market growth.

Segment-

Consumables Segment to Lead Fueled by Cost-effective Nature

Based on product type, the market is categorized into consumables and systems. Out of these, the consumables segment is expected to generate the highest continuous renal replacement therapy market share during the forecast period owing to their repeated use and cost-effective nature. Additionally, the rising utilization of fluids, hemofilter, and charcoal filters would propel growth of this segment.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market-102547





Regional Analysis-

Ongoing Technological Advancement to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 305.5 million CRRT market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the ever-increasing radical innovations of machines and high demand for novel procedures. The U.S. houses a large number of patient pools living with AKI. It would also contribute to market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would grow considerably because of substantial healthcare expenditure, as well as ongoing technological advancement. Coupled with this, increasing initiatives by the governments of several emerging nations to refine healthcare services would boost growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Innovative Product Launches to Remain at the Forefront

The market is dominated by Baxter, a reputed healthcare company headquartered in the U.S. The company possesses a wide range of product portfolio. They have been investing huge sums in research and development activities to introduce state-of-the-art products in the market. Below are a couple of the important industry developments:

October 2018 : Baxter International Inc. declared that it has bagged the CE mark for its products, namely, TherMax blood warmer and PrisMax system. TherMax is used alongside PrisMax as a vital component for therapies. The patient’s blood, when purified outside the body, must remain at a certain temperature before returning to the body. TherMax utilizes a bi-directional connection to aid in meeting warming targets. It adjusts heating automatically. PrisMax is a cutting-edge technology for organ support therapies and renal replacement.

: Baxter International Inc. declared that it has bagged the CE mark for its products, namely, TherMax blood warmer and PrisMax system. TherMax is used alongside PrisMax as a vital component for therapies. The patient’s blood, when purified outside the body, must remain at a certain temperature before returning to the body. TherMax utilizes a bi-directional connection to aid in meeting warming targets. It adjusts heating automatically. PrisMax is a cutting-edge technology for organ support therapies and renal replacement. September 2016: B. Braun, a medical and pharmaceutical device company based in Germany, unveiled its next-generation dialyzer named xevonta. It was launched in the U.S. market after receiving 510(k) clearance. It is capable of eliminating all the excess fluids and wastes from blood.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies operating in the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market. They are as follows:

NIPRO Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Other key market players



Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market-102547





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Others Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Acute Kidney Failure by Key Countries Reimbursement Scenario for Key Countries New Product Launch Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Systems Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Slow continuous ultra-filtration (SCUF) Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD) Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!



Quick Buy - Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102547





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Dialysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Products and Services), By Dialysis Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals and Home Care), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Renal Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Application (Chronic kidney disease, Diabetes, Kidney stone disease, Kidney failure, Others), By Drug Class (Angiotensin-II receptor blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium channel blockers, Beta-blockers, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast Till 2026

Acute Kidney Failure Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Pre-renal Kidney Failure, Post-renal Kidney Failure, Intrinsic Kidney Failure), By Treatment Type (Medications/ Drug Therapy, Urinary Implants) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type of Treatment (Drugs, Dialysis, Transplantation of Kidneys, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), Dialysis Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Polyethersulfone Dialyzer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Low Permeability Polyethersulfone Dialyzer, High Permeability Polyethersulfone Dialyzer), By Disease Indication (Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-stage Renal Diseases, Diabetes, Hypertension, Renal Failure), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Tumour Ablation Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Ablation), By Treatment Type (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous), By Application (Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Renal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market-9707





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.