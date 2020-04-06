Paints and Coatings Market to reach $62 million tons by 2025 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Size, Share, Value Chain Analysis, Restraints, Competitive Landscape, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Low-VOC emulsion processing is used in architectural paints owing to stringent regulations to be an advantage for the global paints and coatings market.

The "Paints & Coatings Market by Technology (Waterborne Technology, Solvent-borne Technology, Powder Coating, Others), Application (Architectural, Industrial) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America), Global Forecasts 2020 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Many architectural paints use sustainable, bio-based or recycled materials like recycled plastic or soy oil to dispose of organic solvents. Products made of plant, forest or marine products are the bio-based products. The Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award has acknowledged these inventions.

The availability of air barriers necessary for energy-efficient building enclosures makes architectural coatings a significant factor. Architectural surface air barriers contribute to the demands for energy quality in all green building requirements. Specifically designed low-emitting interior coverings protect the safety and comfort of vulnerable communities, such as school children and hospital patients.

Various drivers contributing in the growth of paints and coatings market comprise of green environmental regulations, increasing construction activities across the globe, and provision of durable coating with good performance as well as aesthetics. In the next few years, an increase in the number of applications for these coatings would likely lead to strong growth.

In terms of technology, the global paints and coating market is segmented into Waterborne Technology, Solvent borne Technology, Powder Coating, Others. Similarly, in terms of application, the global paints and coatings is segmented into Architectural and industrial.

The global Paints & Coatings market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to consumer major amount of the paints and coatings market owing to presence of huge populous countries such as India and China. However, North America and Europe is also projected to show significant demand of paints and coatings over the future period.

Global leaders in this market include 3M Company, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Bostik SA, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Ellsworth Adhesives, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co., Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc. However, volatility in the prices is still the major concern for the global players. R&D activities are currently more focused on finishing techniques than the creation of new pigment molecules

