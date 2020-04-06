BCW Group & MoonPay Partner to Expand Card-to-Crypto Services Across Asia

BCW Group will add MoonPay as a new category of customisable payments solutions that BCW Payments provides to the digital assets industry

HONG KONG, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCW Group has partnered with MoonPay to offer MoonPay’s all-in-one fiat-to-crypto onramp solution as part of BCW Payment’s services portfolio . The partnership addresses growing demands from clients for an easy to integrate, developer-focused, and cost-effective option for onboarding users into cryptocurrencies.BCW Group will add MoonPay as a new category of customisable payments solutions that BCW Payments provides to the digital assets industry which include global payment rails, card-to-crypto offerings, banking on blockchain & white-label financial technology infrastructure for digital payments and banking solutions.Kyle J. Baron, Managing Partner at BCW Group has been tracking the growth and progress of MoonPay for the past year as MoonPay has built an impressive client book of 80+ affiliate partners. “As a strategy consulting firm, we offer our clients an array of payment solutions. Time & again, we were impressed by MoonPay’s competitive focus on user experience. MoonPay has shown their ability to adapt to market needs on both the developer side by creating a smooth onboarding process for companies to be up and running quickly, as well as a slick, user-friendly payments experience for end-customers. As MoonPay continually offers new features such as expanded fiat settlement options (USD, GBP, EUR, CAD, AUD, ZAR), burgeoning geographic coverage (U.S., Europe & APAC) & scalable digital asset offerings (40+ tokens), we are proud to be a part of MoonPay’s global expansion journey as we showcase their products to our large book of global clients.”Commenting on the partnership, Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay said: “At MoonPay, we are on a mission to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. Working with BCW, we now have a trusted partner to expand our global footprint, particularly in the APAC region, in the next phase of our growth.”About BCW GroupBCW Group is a strategy consulting firm focused on designing and executing growth strategies for digital payments, digital assets & distributed ledger technologies initiatives. Our unique footprint cuts across both geographical and industrial plains as our core team sits across Asia - fastest growing market for both digital assets & digital payments - and is adept to implement a culmination of traditional and emerging technology provisions to build the infrastructure necessary for the digital economy. Reach out to us to see how we can transform your digital payments business payments@bcw.groupAbout MoonPayMoonPay is the new standard for fiat to crypto. We are a marketplace between cryptocurrency exchanges and users facilitating instant non-custodial purchases of major cryptocurrencies. Our mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. Founded in 2018, MoonPay is working with leading companies to solve the fiat-to-crypto onramp challenge. We offer best-in-class developer tools, including a customisable widget and public APIs, to enable companies to build seamless purchase experiences. MoonPay operates in over 50+ countries and provides 24/7 customer support in 8 languages.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.