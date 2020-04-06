Adhesives and Sealants Market to reach $75 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Size, Share, Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Value Chain Analysis and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand from packaging, automotive, and construction owing to increase in industrialization is projected to be an advantage for the global adhesives and sealants market.

The "Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Others), Application (Pressure Sensitive Applications, Construction, Furniture, Automotive, and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates. The global market is projected to reach more than USD 75 billion over the forecast period

Thanks to its high tensile and shear strength, these adhesives are used for applications related to holding and binding. In applications such as aircrafts and cars, the use of adhesives and displays decreases weight hence, increasing the fuel economy rate. The traditional joining methods are replaced with adhesives that allow the weight of the finished product to minimize.

The car industry is projected to further replace the welding activities of the motor part assembly with adhesive and sealant products that improves fuel efficiency as a result of reduced weight. In modern times, companies choose the glass construction infrastructures to enhance the appearance of the building; large glass sheets are mounted that require sealants inside the panel in order to achieve a weather-resistant building. Because of improved manufacturing and development methods, adhesives are commonly used in the disposable medical device market. Progress in medical procedures and the aging population will continue to cause growth on the demand for adhesives and sealants.

In terms of technology, the global market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, reactive & others. Similarly, in terms of application, the global market is segmented into pressure sensitive applications, construction, furniture, automotive. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa are covered in the regional market chapter of this report. Asia Pacific dominated the global adhesive & sealant market.

Global leaders in this market include 3M, Ashland, Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Bostik, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Ellsworth Adhesives, H.B Fuller Company, Henkel, and Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc. However, volatility in the prices is still the major concern for the global players. R&D activities are currently more focused on finishing techniques than the creation of new pigment molecules.

