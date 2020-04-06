Inorganic Pigment Market 2025 – Global Insights on Competitive Landscape, Leading Players Overview, Demand Forecast, Key Growth Drivers, Value Chain Analysis and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand of paints and coating owing to increase in infrastructure activities is projected to be an advantage for the global inorganic pigments market. The global market is projected to reach more than 250 kilo tons over the forecast period.

Dallas, Texas, April 06, 2020 -- The "Inorganic Pigment Market by Derivative (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Carbon Black, Others), Application (Textiles, Printing Inks, Packaging, Paint & Coatings, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Central & South America), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Inorganic pigments are fully waterproof and therefore completely migration resistant. Hence, problems associated with organic pigments will not occur with inorganic pigments. This is likely to act as a driver to the global inorganic pigments market. Also, in fact, if inorganic pigments are used, color changes arising from partial pigment degradation at elevated processing temperatures do not occur.

Important inorganic pigments types are Carbon Black, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, and Others. We have segmented the market according to these types. Titanium is projected to account for a major market revenue share over the forecast period. From the point of view of applications, the market is segmented into Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Paper & Printing, Textile, Others. Paints and coating segment is projected to dominate the global inorganic pigments application market over the forecast period.

Considering more than half the world's share and the biggest consumer in terms of production and consumption, Asia Pacific appears to be the world's biggest inorganic pigments market. Europe and North America are another key region for the growth of inorganic pigments.

The large companies are appearing to be competitive in terms of price and quality. Especially in the U.S. market. However, the global industry is a small specialty segment of a larger chemical industry. The major consuming industries of in inorganic pigments are packaging, printing inks, paints and coatings, textile, etc. Over the years, there have been literally hundreds of in inorganic pigments manufactured hence, diversity of products has created a number of submarkets within each consuming industry.

Key players operating in this industry include Dominion Lanxess, The Chemours Company, Venator, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Cathay Industries, Clariant, Ferro Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Lomon Billions, Alabama Pigments Company, Cabot Corporation, Carl Schlenk AG, Dominion Colour Corporation, Dystar, Matapel Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, and Sun Chemical. However, volatility in the prices is still the major concern for the global players. R&D activities are currently more focused on finishing techniques than the creation of new pigment molecules

