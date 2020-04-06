There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,275 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Cameroon: First Baby born to COVID-19 Positive Mother at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé

Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun Download logo

We welcomed this 11:12 pm, the first baby born to COVID-19 positive mother at the central hospital of Yaoundé. Kudos to Dr. Yaneu and his team for this feat in an isolation unit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.