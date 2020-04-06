Coronavirus - Cameroon: First Baby born to COVID-19 Positive Mother at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé

We welcomed this 11:12 pm, the first baby born to COVID-19 positive mother at the central hospital of Yaoundé. Kudos to Dr. Yaneu and his team for this feat in an isolation unit.



