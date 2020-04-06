Coronavirus - South Africa: 1655 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 70 new cases

Update: There are now 1655 confirmed cases of #COVID19, an increase of 70 new cases. We're saddened that there is an increase in the number of deaths, our deepest condolences. #StaySafe #StayAtHomeSA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.