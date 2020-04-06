Tobacco Packaging Market to grow at 3.5% CAGR during forecast period (2019-2025) – Global Insights on Value Chain Analysis, Key Stakeholders, Restraints, Drivers, Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Growing influence of western culture and social media, and tobacco products promotion by movie and TV stars will proliferate the global tobacco packaging industry. Asia Pacific region is analyzed to hold a major regional share for the global tobacco packaging market

Tobacco packaging is mainly driven by the rise in the cigarette consumption among the working population. The onset of hectic schedule and increased workload, are major reasons boosting the intake of tobacco among the professionals and working population. Tobacco contains nicotine which acts as an anti-depressant and a stimulant and helps the professionals to cope with the daily challenges. Additionally, nicotine was addictive properties and can make users tobacco dependent, due to which there is a spike in the cigarette sales and has impacted the tobacco packaging market in a positive way, fuelling the market growth during the forecasted years.

Tobacco packaging shields and protects the flavour, quality, and uniqueness of the tobacco. It also protects the cigarettes from spoilage and deterioration during transportation. Tobacco packaging is mostly done in paper-boxes, paperboards, plastic based films, laminates, jute bags, metal cans, and foils. Growing premium and unique packaging of cigarettes is expected to drive the tobacco packaging market in the coming years.

We have covered the value chain analysis of the tobacco packaging in the packaging domain. The report details the market dynamics of the packaging and tobacco packaging market in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. The report also covers companies in detail and provide an in-depth analysis market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global tobacco packaging market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The tobacco packaging market is segmented into paper boxes, metal, and others on the basis of material. In 2018, the paper boxes segment dominated the tobacco packaging market. Paper boxes tobacco packaging is preferred over any other type of material as they are more cost effective, easily disposed, lightweight and environmental friendly. Growing urban population coupled with product uniqueness such as the introduction of demi-slim and super-slim cigarettes for women, RYOC (Roll-Your-Own-Cigarettes), miniature, additive free, mint and other flavoured cigarettes are further boosting the demand for tobacco, and simultaneously driving the tobacco packaging market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast due to the growing consumption of cigarettes and increasing working population, especially women in the region. Rising consumption of cigarettes among the female population is expected to drive the market for tobacco packaging over the forecast period. Growing workload, stress and responsibilities majorly in urban areas is also fuelling the market growth for cigarettes, which is directly driving the tobacco packaging market.



Major players operating across the tobacco packaging market comprise of Amcor Ltd., Innovia Films, ITC, WestRock, Mondi Group, British American Tobacco, Sonoco, Novelis, Philip Morris International Inc., and Reynolds American Corporation. These industry players are adopting inorganic growth strategies including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures along with organic strategies such as regional expansion and product launches to strengthen their market presence.

