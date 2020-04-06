Corrugated boxes Market to grow at 4% CAGR during forecast period (2019-2025) – Global Insights on Value Chain Analysis, Key Trends, Recent Initiatives, Restraints, Drivers, and Growth Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increasing online shopping trends coupled with the growth in the packaging industry will proliferate the global corrugated boxes industry. By segment type, slotted boxes packaging segment is expected to dominate the global market for the forecast period 2018-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Corrugated Boxes Market by Type (Slotted boxes, Telescope boxes, Rigid boxes), End Use (Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America), Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Corrugated boxes shields and protects various products during transportation. It also protects the cigarettes from spoilage and deterioration during transportation. The rise in e-commerce shopping platforms, which nowadays offer every possible product such as medicines, personal care products, and all the basic necessities and growing trend of home delivery is driving the demand for better packaging solutions, such as corrugated boxes, which is projected to fuel the corrugated boxes market in the coming years.

Corrugated boxes is mainly driven by the various economic benefits offered by them as they protect the products from wear and tear and other damages during transfer and transportation. Corrugated boxes are used as secondary packaging solutions for many products in many end user industries. They also help in reducing the transportation cost as they are lightweight and reliable.

We have covered the value chain analysis of the corrugated boxes in the packaging domain.. The report details the market dynamics of the packaging and corrugated box market in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. The report also covers companies in detail and provide an in-depth analysis market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The market holds a strong competition among the players. There are many established market players and at the same time new companies are also entering the market in different regions. These companies strategize in order to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The corrugated boxes market is segmented into slotted boxes, telescope boxes, rigid boxes on the basis of type. Slotted boxes corrugated boxes are preferred over any other type of material in the food & beverage and other industries as they are more cost effective, lightweight and environmental friendly. Growing urban population coupled with changing online shopping trends, have accelerated the demand for reliable packaging products during the past few years. Additionally, growing influence of western culture, popularity of online shopping, working population, easy access to online products are some of the factors expected to fuel the corrugated boxes market over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast due to the growing demand for environment friendly packaging materials, increasing online shopping trends, growing demand for processed food products, growing disposable income, consumer lifestyle changes, and increase in home delivery in the region.

Increase in digitalization and e-commerce industry is directly fuelling the demand for packaging products such as corrugated boxes. Nowadays, online dealers and retailers are using product-specific corrugated boxes in order to keep the products safe from wear and tear, mechanical stress, and weather conditions while transportation, which is directly driving the corrugated boxes market.

Major players operating across the Corrugated Boxes market comprise of Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Ltd., International Paper, WestRock, Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co. Ltd., DS Smith PLC, Packaging Corporation of America, and Cascades Inc. These industry players are adopting inorganic growth strategies including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures along with organic strategies such as regional expansion and product launches to strengthen their market presence.

