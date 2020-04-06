1000Wishes Releases the Water Wishes Collection

Water bottles are made from BPA-Free Glass, pretty fabric sleeves, and include a wooden charm. Some have eye-catching metallic sleeves destined to stand out.

DANVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer Tia Williams from 1000Wishes is releasing the brand new Water Wishes Collection, where each product will be artisan crafted by the designer herself. The Water Wishes Collection will be released on April 17th 2020.The timeliness of the collection release is beneficial during this challenging time globally. For many there is a definite need for focus and positivity but even more so for pregnant women and mothers. Everything that a pregnant woman feels and experiences directly has an impact on her baby. Mothers are juggling their own emotions as well as they provide an ever needed guidance and emotional stregth for their children. Optimism, a daily mindfulness , while taking the ultimate care of oneself is truly at the heart of this new collection. 1000Wishes is excited to share their inspiring products with both pregnant women and current mothers, bringing mindfulness and celebration to the mother-baby bond.Thus, for the first time, Tia Williams has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular water bottles . The new Water Wishes is scheduled to go live on April 17th 2020.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website my1000wishes.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The water bottles are designed to showcase the power of water both mentally and physically. The collection designs inspire the power of connecting our thoughts and dreams with the water, as water has a memory. This collection perfectly complements the needs of pregnant women and current mothers who practice prenatal yoga , meditate, and are health-minded.While the collection designs are reflective of the hottest colors and styles, the beauty of nature is seen throughout the WaterWishes Collection.The collection is completed with its inclusion of two more glamorous water bottles, the Metallic Zen and Bronze water bottle designs. Her collection also includes a wooden charm that adds a gorgeous touch to each water bottle. The charms are a symbolic reminder for daily mindfulness for current and soon-to-be mothers.Each water bottle has its own name. A few examples are:Metallic ZenBronze ZenSunkissedFairytale BlushBlush BohoThe Water Wishes Collection is a limited edition collection and ranges in price from $45 to $79.Tia is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.About 1000WishesTia started designing for 1000Wishes after her own pregnancies when she learned the importance of staying well-hydrated to meet her baby's growing needs. She also learned how vital it was for maintaining a positive and happy state-of-being. The Water Wishes Collection perfectly brings these two needs together.CONTACT INFOFor more information about the Water Wishes Collection or for an interview with Tia Williams, please write to admin@my1000wishes.comMedia high-res photos available upon request.



