Best Doctor in Destin Awarded to Dr. Steven F. Weiner By Best In Destin/VIP Destin Magazine 2020

Dr. Steven F. Weiner was voted The Best Doctor in Destin and His Nurse Was Voted Best Alternative Medicine for IVBar 30A in the 2020 Best in Destin Awards

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aesthetic Clinique was recently presented 2 awards from the Best in Destin/VIP Destin Magazine 2020. Dr. Steven F. Weiner was awarded the " Best Doctor in Destin " and his nurse Nikki Willmott, was awarded " Best Alternative Medicine " for the IVBar 30A. Last year, 2019, The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the "Best Medspa in Destin" by the magazine as well. In 2018, Dr. Weiner was awarded by his peers, The Best Aesthetic Practice in the United States, at The Aesthetic Show Awards.Dr. Weiner is a Board Certified Head and Neck/Facial Plastic Surgeon. He graduated Michigan Medical School and his post graduate training including internship, residency, and fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. After spending 2 years as an Instructor at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Weiner opened his private practice in Thomasville, Georgia. After 10 years, Dr. Weiner moved his career to the Emerald Coast, County Highway 30A, along the panhandle of Florida.Dr. Weiner's vision was that the future of aesthetics was nonsurgical and "he laid down his scalpel" to create The Aesthetic Clinique. The Aesthetic Clinique was opened in the Summer of 2005. Dr. Weiner brought his extensive laser knowledge dating back to 1988 to The Aesthetic Clinique. He had also been injecting Botox since 1994, long before it was approved for cosmetic use in 2002. The initial location was a 700 sf facility in Gulf Place. Within a few years, the office was moved to Redfish Village in Blue Mountain, doubling the size of the first office. In 2018, an expansion of the Redfish office was performed to create a 5000 sf state-of-the-art facility.The most recent expansion included the creation of IVBar 30A as a branch of The Aesthetic Clinique. IVBar 30A offers intravenous hydration and nutrition. Offerings include: Beauty, Strength, Immunity, Recovery, Energy, Hydration, Happiness. All of the IV's contain Meyer's Cocktail (except Hydration). Additives ("Shots") which can be given are: Glutathione, Vitamin C, Biotin, Toredol, Zofran. MIC amino acid shots for weight loss in addition to B12 are available for injection too.Nikki Willmott, RN, has been running IVBar 30A since its inception. She has lectured about IVBars at the AmSpa meeting in Las Vegas and has consulted on many IV Nutrition start ups. She started at The Aesthetic Clinique in summer of 2017. and is currently studying to become a Nurse Practitioner.The Aesthetic Clinique's mission statement is: The Aesthetic Clinique is devoted to providing optimal cosmetic outcomes utilizing the advanced procedures, techniques, and devices, with minimal disruption to one's lifestyle. We are committed to the highest level of excellence, safety, integrity, and customer service.Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.



