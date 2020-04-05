Coronavirus - Kenya: Government extends ban on international flights for another 30 days

The Government has extended the ban on international flights for another 30 days. The ban does not apply to flights coming to evacuate foreign nationals & cargo flights,” Transport CS, James Macharia.



